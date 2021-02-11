Family history research offer from museum
Published: 6:00 PM February 11, 2021 Updated: 12:21 PM February 14, 2021
- Credit: English Riviera BID Company
Experienced volunteers at Brixham Heritage Museum are offering to undertake family history research.
A minimum two-hour search can be carried out for a £30 donation to the museum.
A museum spokesperson said: "We will look for your personal family tree lineage giving you names, occupations, addresses, birth, marriage and death details.
"Our research covers all of the United Kingdom and, of course, our archives hold extensive records covering Brixham families.
"All monies raised will go to the museum, which is a registered charity."
To use the service, call 01803 856267 or email family.history@brixhamheritage.org.uk
