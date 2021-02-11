News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > News

Family history research offer from museum

Author Picture Icon

Nikki Belso

Published: 6:00 PM February 11, 2021    Updated: 12:21 PM February 14, 2021
Brixham Heritage Museum exterior

Brixham Heritage Museum - Credit: English Riviera BID Company

Experienced volunteers at Brixham Heritage Museum are offering to undertake family history research.

A minimum two-hour search can be carried out for a  £30 donation to the museum.

A museum spokesperson said: "We will look for your personal family tree lineage giving you names, occupations, addresses, birth, marriage and death details.

"Our research covers all of the United Kingdom and, of course, our archives hold extensive records covering Brixham families.

"All monies raised will go to the museum, which is a registered charity."

To use the service, call 01803 856267 or email family.history@brixhamheritage.org.uk

Most Read

  1. 1 Jim Parker: Just when you thought we were moving in the right direction. Only in Torbay, I'm afraid!
  2. 2 New nightclub boss: 'I believe in Bay'
  3. 3 TV star Joanna drops in on Bay's best B&B in the world
  1. 4 'Why I will be voting yes to new BID'
  2. 5 Carol's new car is simply electrifying!
  3. 6 'Mrs Netball' Beryl is on a mission
  4. 7 Former cricket umpire Dave has those eyes sorted at last
  5. 8 Forever grateful to team for bringing my dream for community to life
  6. 9 Party to a cricketing confusion
  7. 10 When the name reflects history
Brixham News

Don't Miss

Portrait picture of Torbay tourism leader

Stars of Bay's tourism world give industry much-needed boost

Jim Parker

person
Torquay United player Josh Umerah is forced off with injury during the FA Trophy, 5th Round Match b

Torquay United

No concerns for Umerah and Armani

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Foggy Crabble Athletic ground prior - Photo mandatory by-line: Dan Weir/Pinnacle

Non-League Football

Dover chairman quits National League Board

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Plainmoor’s Torbay Weekly Stand

Torquay United

Torquay United welcome Wealdstone tonight

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon