Work is almost complete on the former B&Q site in the heart of Torre.

Developers Botree Group have spent two years constructing the smart complex of nine apartments, three town houses, three mews houses, a large retail unit, two smaller offices and underground parking.

The building had fallen into disrepair after the closure of the DIY retailer more than a decade ago when it moved to a large out of town site.

The residential properties go on sale on Saturday.

Dave Roddick, operations manager for the Botree Group, explained: “The former B&Q site has remained empty and run down for a long times.

“It’s located in a popular part of town and on a busy route.

“The site is much bigger than it looks and offered so much potential for both residential and commercial use.”

He said the developers had received a positive response from local residents and business owners who were pleased to see the site being redeveloped, providing both new homes and commercial space.

He added: “The building was a huge eyesore and certainly a blot on the landscape.

“We have been onsite for two years and the locals have supported us throughout the development.

“We’ve made a lot of new friends and all are now keen to have a look inside.”

As well as providing housing and commercial premises, it is hoped the development will regenerate the surrounding area.

Mr Roddick said: “We hope the new-look development will regenerate the local area, bring it back to life and give Torre a much needed lift.

“We want the building to stand proud in the townscape and attract an interest that brings with it investment and positivity.”

The site is very close to completion and prospective buyers will soon be able to have a look around the residential accommodation which starts in price from £160,000.

Agents HS Owen are marketing the development and say there has been interest in the commercial properties on the site.