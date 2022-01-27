News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Exeter Chiefs replace Native-American brand with nod to Devon's history

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 3:47 PM January 27, 2022
The new Exeter Chiefs logo

Exeter Chiefs have today (January 27) announced they will be dropping the current Native-American branding and logo and replacing it with a new brand which honours the history of Exeter and the wider Devon area. 

The new Exeter Chiefs logo, which will be launched in July 2022, draws inspiration from the Celtic Iron Age Dumnonii Tribe, which encompassed a unified area covering Devon, Cornwall and parts of Somerset for many hundreds of years before the Roman occupation from 43 AD, as well as the later ‘Celtic Kingdom of Dumnonia’, which was established around AD 410 and continued for almost 500 years.

The change in identity comes in the wake of the Exeter Rugby Club’s board undertaking a full and informative review process over the past two years.

The old Exeter Chiefs logo will be replaced in July 2022

In launching the new imagery, detailed submissions, together with extensive historical research from leading professionals, have been undertaken to ensure the Rugby Club have a brand that not only recognises the club’s traditions but also identifies with supporters and the region itself. 

“We are excited to welcome in the next era of rugby within Exeter,” said Chairman and Chief Executive, Tony Rowe OBE.

Tony Rowe OBE

“Exeter has and always will be the most important term in our overall identity. The term Chiefs, however, is equally entrenched in our make-up, going back to over a century ago when teams in this region would regularly call their first teams that of the Chiefs. 

“We are Exeter, we are the Chiefs! 

“As a Rugby Club we have been willing to listen, we have consulted far and wide, and now we are ready to invoke change. This is a new direction for our great club, but equally it’s an exciting vision that I’ve no doubt will propel us onwards and upwards over time. 

“Our new imagery will bring to life the pride our supporters have to support their club, unifying us all under one brand that underlines all of our core traditions.”

The new Exeter Chiefs logo is made up of elements which represent the region’s Celtic history, as well as its links to the Iron Age Dumnonii Tribe, whose presence in the local area mirrors the Chiefs’ own, ever-expanding supporter base.

The new Exeter Chiefs logo

The helmet is based on the Celtic helmets known to be worn in and around 300 BC with a hammered design in the style of La Tène art that was popular in Britain in the last few centuries BC. 

