Ewan Warren back in the race after two years

Sam Beckett from Wales was a deserved winner, but Mid-Devon CC teenager Ewan Warren announced 'I'm Back' at the club's season-opening Primavera Road Race meeting at Hatherleigh.

Beckett (Wales Racing Academy), who had finished in the top-ten at the UK Pro Series Lancaster Grand Prix last season, and Mid-Devon prospect Warren broke away with nearly 20 of 60 miles to go in the Elite/1/2/3rd Category event.

It was the first race for two years for Warren, 18, who had recovered from two heart operations which wiped out his junior career.

Junior teammate Callum Start did his best to 'block' at the head of the peloton, as the riders tackled four circuits of a course between Hatherleigh, Brandis Corner and Halwill Junction.

The chasers were just about to make the 'catch' when Warren, not a specialist sprinter, launched his final effort 600 yards from the line.

He was passed by Beckett and eventually finished sixth, in the same time as the winner, but his performance bodes well for the rest of the season.

High Wycombe CC junior Cormac Nisbet won the 3rd/4th Category (48m) race, from NOPINZ Motip duo Harvey Lawson and Bradley Perkins.

Mid-Devon riders Martin Smith finished 10th, Jack Wilson 19th, Henry Howell 30th and Karl Dobson 34th.

Before the meeting riders and officials bowed their heads in a minute's silence to remember the late Ken Robertson and Colin Lewis, two giants of the Mid-Devon club and South-West cycling who have died recently.

Meanwhile, Torquay's Harrison Wood continued his impressive start to the season with France's AVC Aix-en-Provence club.

Climber Wood, 21, was with the leaders in the closing stages of the Vienne Classic, the second round of the prestigious French Cup series.

He was second in the final intermediate sprint, and then produced one of his best-ever final 'gallops' to finish fifth from a reduced breakaway group.