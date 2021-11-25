Events to say thank you to Torbay's army of unpaid carers

It’s Carers Rights Day today (November 25) and there will be a huge range of activities going on across Torbay to say thank you to unpaid carers and to raise awareness of their rights and the support they can receive.

But most people who care for a family member or friend, do not think of themselves as a carer, so if you know someone who supports or is supported by a family member or friend, whatever their age, please tell them.

If someone is signed up with Torbay Carers, or Devon Carers, their Carers’ card can get them extra deals and discounts too.

On Tuesday, Dave Evitts on Riviera FM Radio raised awareness about who is a carer, and about the events coming up later in the week, plus music.

And today, November 25, Carers Rights Day will be marked with events across Torbay.

Carers Aid Torbay, the enabling and support service for unpaid carers, will be out and about in Wellswood raising awareness of carers rights and about Bay Benefits, a service which helps carers with finance and benefits queries.

Slots on Radio Devon will help to raise awareness throughout the day.

Pick up a hot drink with snack deals with your Carers Card at the Level 4 Café at Torbay Hospital, Urban Edge and Our Katie’s Cafés in Paignton.

Today also sees the launch of the award ‘My Manager Cares – that I’m a Carer’ at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust (TSDFT), supporting carers who juggle caring with working.

At Paignton Library and online, there will be 30-minute talks including questions and answers from 11am. Booking is essential.

The talks include: 11am – dementia support with Atlas Care, 11.30am – I Can Do That – employment and wider support for carers / cared for, midday – Job Centre Support and Universal Credit, 12.30pm – Eat that Frog on employability and wider support for carers / cared for, 1pm – South Devon College on courses for those interested in working in care, 1.30pm – technology to support carers and gadgets for carers / cared for

Also at Paignton Library will be support and information sessions: 11.30am-midday – anxiety management workshop with Sharon from Step One, 11am-2pm – Citizens Advice advice about benefits, 12.30pm-2pm Universal Credit and Jobcentre advice, 1pm- 2pm – struggling with IT or smartphone? 1-to-1 support / confidence boost.

Online activities and resources will be at www.tsdft.uk/carers and Includes videos from Lifestyles, on-line safety, local history, support into or in employment, plus specific sessions such as Buckingham Palace tours at 11am and 7pm and from 8.30am to 8.30pm – support for carers working in TSDFT, DPT, Torbay Youth Trust or Torbay Council.

On Saturday, November 27, from 11am to 2pm will be 'Celebration Day – Everyone Knows a Carer' again to raise awareness of who is a carer and say thank you to those who are.

The family-friendly event is both indoor and out (under cover) with Covid measures and free refreshments for carers.

There will be a mix of entertainment, activities and food for everyone to enjoy, plus information, advice and activities for all carers including parent carers and Young Carers.

For any queries / booking, contact Signposts for Carers or Carers Admin on 01803 208455. Information on www.tsdft.uk/carers will be regularly updated.