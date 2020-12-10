Torquay's Santa grotto is open Pic:Jay Richards Torquay's Santa grotto is open Pic:Jay Richards

‘Mr Christmas’ Steve Holdup is the man behind the grotto and the town lights. It features animatronics, including talking snowmen, polar bears and elves.

Celebrating its 30th year, Santa’s Grotto is run by volunteers who give their time to help raise funds for local, Rotary charities. This year’s event will follow the current Covid-19 guidelines. All attendees will be required to wear face masks and adhere to health and safety advice.

Grotto organisers say: “We will be operating an appointment system with advance ticket sales only. Our family tickets for up to six people include a tour of the grotto, a chat with Santa, one present for each child (up to a maximum of four children) and a souvenir 7″x5″ mounted photograph. Our ‘elf’ and safety team are working hard to ensure you have a great and safe time.”

Tickets must be purchased in advance online via ‘eventbrite’.