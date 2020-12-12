Eat That Frog crafts festive cheer for Torbay care home residents

Published: 1:00 PM December 12, 2020 Updated: 4:54 PM December 16, 2020

Learners from Eat That Frog’s Youth Hub provision with packs of craft materials to send out to care homes, ready for the online making sessions - Credit: Archant

Community organisation Eat That Frog is bringing a little Christmas sparkle to some of Torbay’s care homes - by running special online Christmas craft workshops for both staff and residents.

Gemma with a Christmas card - Credit: Archant

While primarily providing training and employability support for young people and adults, Eat That Frog is also part of Torbay Food Alliance and works in partnership with Torbay Council and Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust.

After a conversation with Torbay social care staff about how difficult the pandemic has been for care homes, they knew they had to do something to make the festive season a little brighter for those living and working in them.

They will be running nine online Christmas card-making sessions specially for care homes and have even supplied all the materials free of charge.

Thirteen care homes have signed up to the workshops, with more than 220 residents expected to take part.

Eat That Frog tutor Molly - Credit: Archant

The care homes, as far afield as Honiton, have welcomed the idea, with one saying: “It’s a lovely idea, thank you so much for thinking of us at this dreadful time. The residents will have so much fun.”

Joanna Williams, director of Torbay adult social services, said: “People living in care homes are really missing being able to see their loved ones, even more so now Christmas is approaching. The craft sessions are a wonderful idea, and a creative way to support people’s wellbeing.

“It’s a great demonstration of community spirit, and we hope people will enjoy making cards to give to their loved ones; even if they can’t be together.”

Emma Seaman from Eat That Frog said: “We’re so happy to have this opportunity to offer festive cheer to some of the most vulnerable people in our communities, and the dedicated staff who care for them.

“It has been a real group effort - our staff have volunteered to run the workshops and our young learners helped make the packs of craft materials which Torbay’s adult social care staff have delivered safely to each care home.

“It’s been a tough and lonely year for so many people and these online craft sessions will bring us all together in a creative and enjoyable way.”