Published: 4:30 PM April 17, 2021

Media outside Windsor Castle following the announcement on Friday of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh at the age of 99. - Credit: PA

It has been an emotional weekend. The death of Prince Philip certainly seems to be affecting the country and, in my opinion, rightly so - 70-plus years of service is nothing to be sniffed at.

The radio stations are playing non-stop music, no interviews or features - which I have enjoyed, the TV channels showed programmes about the Duke all afternoon and evening, and they really were lovely to watch.

But not for all, it seems. Some felt the need to complain that the BBC had replaced its usual TV shows like EastEnders and such like, with broadcasts about the Duke and his life. Really, people?

I am constantly amazed at the things people say and do, and often wonder what makes them tick.

You don’t have to be a staunch royalist who sits on the Mall for days on end to get a front row seat to one of the royal weddings, but at least have some common decency about a man who has died. I’m on my soapbox - calm down Stuckey, I hear you cry. Yes, sorry, I’ll be quiet now.

Maybe it’s just me but the older I get the more sentimental I become.

I was a blubbering wreck watching the news on Friday and shed a tear listening to the radio yesterday.

The Duke’s death is a sad event in our history that deserves the TV and radio coverage it’s being given.

And I, for one, will be watching his funeral... with a box of tissues at the ready, and will raise a glass or two in his honour.

So, the pubs opened their ‘outside’ doors and we can drink outside of our houses again – yippee! Who reckons that it will absolutely pour down all week.

Word of warning, I have an appointment at the hairdressers on Saturday. It will, therefore, be pouring down all day as it does every time I have a hair appointment – you have been warned, whatever you’re up to take a brolly and waterproof coat!

Personally, I am looking forward to being able to go to the shops and buy something other than food, all things ‘summer’ will be available to buy - and if you read my column last week, you’ll know they won’t be there long I mean it’s practically Christmas!

I hope you all enjoy being out meeting friends for an outside drink, and I really hope that everyone is sensible and we get to enjoy the path back to life as we remember it...