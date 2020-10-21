Walkers are asked to keep dogs on a lead on the highways and pavements until getting onto the beach.

But Torbay Council is warning owners must clear up after their dogs on all land, including beaches, where the piublic have access.

A council spokesman said: “Unfortunately, a few careless dog owners can cause a great deal of annoyance and distaste to all members of the public by not clearing up the mess their dogs can leave behind.

“We also ask all dog owners to ensure dogs are well behaved and listen to verbal commands. If a dog does not respond to an owners recall then it should remain on a lead at all times.”

The usual seasonal restrictions for dogs on beaches will come back into force on May 1, 2021.