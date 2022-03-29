News Things to do Sport Building a Greater Torbay Property of the Week
Disposable BBQ causes large fire on Dartmoor

Author Picture Icon

Luisa Rombach

Published: 1:58 PM March 29, 2022
the crew extinguishing the fire

Firefighters extinguishing the fire. - Credit: Buckfastleigh Fire Station

 A disposable BBQ caused a large fire on Dartmoor on Monday night. It had been reported at 10.15pm, leading to firefighters from Bovey Tracey, Ashburton and Buckfastleigh being called to the scene on Dockwell Ridge. 

The area was surveyed by a drone before the decision was made that it was safe to fight the fire. Disposable BBQs such as the one responsible for this fire are now not recommended for use on Dartmoor, precisely because they can lead to instances such as this.  

The crews worked until 5am and were assisted by local farmers, who helped controlling the fire and ensuring a safe passage to and from the location of the incident.  

two firefighters

Two firefighters fighting the flames. - Credit: Buckfastleigh Fire Station

On the same night, two separate gorse blazes were also reported, close to the Tungston West Mine at Hemerdon and near Mary Tavy. 

The fire was reported at around 4.15pm and could successfully be stopped from spreading past the A386. By 10.22pm the fires with a front of about 750 metres, had been extinguished.  

