Disabled Sailing Association Torbay's season gets off to great start

Howard Cheadle from Disabled Sailing Association Torbay:

Covid has not dampened the enthusiasm of the volunteers running the Disabled Sailing Association Torbay.

The association has been busy throughout the period of Covid safety restrictions:

yachts Freedom and Free Spirit have been upgraded to meet the latest requirements

training of skippers, mates and crew has continued

on-shore courses have been run covering everything from engine maintenance to first aid to vhf radio procedures

RYA competent crew and day skipper on shore courses have been run

the all-important fund raising has continued.

Fundraising events

The association enjoys the support of many local businesses and public bodies.

April has started off with two local fundraising events - His Worshipful, The Mayor of Torbay's Civic Dinner and The Little Theatre special evening event Laying The Ghost - and a major sponsorship from Pantaenius Group, one of the leading specialists for yacht and boat insurance.

Sailing

Sailing has resumed for disabled individuals!

There are strict Covid safety rules still in place on our boats. The safety procedures are on the website and are also available on request.

Many of the people the association serves are within the vulnerable category and have been the most isolated throughout the epidemic.

We are running a campaign aimed at encouraging them to come back and enjoy the special experience of sailing around our beautiful coast.

Civic dinner

The Worshipful, the Civic Mayor of Torbay Councillor Terry Manning has chosen the Disabled Sailing Association as his charity for the year.

This was announced at the civic charity ball this month with the president of the DSA Dave

Musgrove gave thanks to the mayor.

A ‘collection’ of mayors and other dignitaries were present at the ball including, among

others, the mayor's consort Jan Manning, the Lord Mayor of Plymouth and his consort,

the vice chairman of Devon County Council, the leader of Torbay Council and the

chairman of Teignbridge District Council.

Dave Musgrove and his wife Shirley represented the DSA and expressed gratitude for

the support of his Worshipful, The Mayor.

The event in itself enabled us to showcase the work we do and may encourage others to

donate, whether it be financially or with their time.

The event raised over £600. A great start for us to the many other fundraising events

planned for this year.

Little Theatre

The Little Theatre is one of Torbay’s hidden gems.

Located out of the town centre and above Meadfoot beach, the Little Theatre is the home of the renowned TOADS theatre company.

TOADS has a reputation within the arts community of providing outstanding productions.

The theatre, a converted church, provides a unique venue.

The DSA display stand at The Little Theatre - Credit: DSA

Despite its small size, it is a working theatre and hosts numerous events including shows, plays, musicals and individual concert performances.

The play Laying the Ghost was specially put on for the Disabled Sailing Association and

proved to be great entertainment as well as raising £763 for the DSA.

Our thanks go to the Little Theatre Company.