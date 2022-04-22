Disabled Sailing Association Torbay's season gets off to great start
Howard Cheadle, Disabled Sailing Association Torbay
- Credit: DSA
Howard Cheadle from Disabled Sailing Association Torbay:
Covid has not dampened the enthusiasm of the volunteers running the Disabled Sailing Association Torbay.
The association has been busy throughout the period of Covid safety restrictions:
- yachts Freedom and Free Spirit have been upgraded to meet the latest requirements
- training of skippers, mates and crew has continued
- on-shore courses have been run covering everything from engine maintenance to first aid to vhf radio procedures
- RYA competent crew and day skipper on shore courses have been run
- the all-important fund raising has continued.
Fundraising events
The association enjoys the support of many local businesses and public bodies.
April has started off with two local fundraising events - His Worshipful, The Mayor of Torbay's Civic Dinner and The Little Theatre special evening event Laying The Ghost - and a major sponsorship from Pantaenius Group, one of the leading specialists for yacht and boat insurance.
Sailing
Sailing has resumed for disabled individuals!
There are strict Covid safety rules still in place on our boats. The safety procedures are on the website and are also available on request.
Many of the people the association serves are within the vulnerable category and have been the most isolated throughout the epidemic.
We are running a campaign aimed at encouraging them to come back and enjoy the special experience of sailing around our beautiful coast.
Civic dinner
The Worshipful, the Civic Mayor of Torbay Councillor Terry Manning has chosen the Disabled Sailing Association as his charity for the year.
This was announced at the civic charity ball this month with the president of the DSA Dave
Musgrove gave thanks to the mayor.
A ‘collection’ of mayors and other dignitaries were present at the ball including, among
others, the mayor's consort Jan Manning, the Lord Mayor of Plymouth and his consort,
the vice chairman of Devon County Council, the leader of Torbay Council and the
chairman of Teignbridge District Council.
Dave Musgrove and his wife Shirley represented the DSA and expressed gratitude for
the support of his Worshipful, The Mayor.
The event in itself enabled us to showcase the work we do and may encourage others to
donate, whether it be financially or with their time.
The event raised over £600. A great start for us to the many other fundraising events
planned for this year.
Little Theatre
The Little Theatre is one of Torbay’s hidden gems.
Located out of the town centre and above Meadfoot beach, the Little Theatre is the home of the renowned TOADS theatre company.
TOADS has a reputation within the arts community of providing outstanding productions.
The theatre, a converted church, provides a unique venue.
Despite its small size, it is a working theatre and hosts numerous events including shows, plays, musicals and individual concert performances.
The play Laying the Ghost was specially put on for the Disabled Sailing Association and
proved to be great entertainment as well as raising £763 for the DSA.
Our thanks go to the Little Theatre Company.