Hundreds of pieces of work on display at Devon Art Society's Summer Art Show

Jim Parker

Published: 9:40 PM August 6, 2021   
The Devon Art Society´s Summer Art Show, with works for sale,  will be held at St. Anne’s Hall in Babbacombe, Torquay.

There will be hundreds of paintings on display. The artists are showing works covering classical themes such as floral, still-life, figurative and landscape as well as seascape subject matters and abstracts.

The show is running from Saturday August 14 to Sunday August 29.

It is open daily from 10am to 6pm with closing on the final Sunday at 4pm

Admission is free.  More details call 01803 310600

