News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > News

Services held to mark 77th anniversary of D-Day landings

person

Jim Parker

Published: 7:27 PM June 7, 2021   
D-Day service

D-Day service at Torquay - Credit: Submitted

Veterans, civic leaders and the public gathered to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

The ceremony on Torquay harbourside also included a memorial service for Tony Rider, the well-known  Normandy veteran who died last year aged 91.

Tony devoted his life to championing the Bay’s and country’s war veterans. He was most remembered for his work with the Normandy Veterans' Association, the annual D-Day commemoration services, saving the D-Day embarkation slipways at Torquay harbour and visiting local schools to make sure our younger generation would never forget the sacrifices made by our wartime heroes.

Torquay businessman Lionel Digby was the local NVA's standard bearer at the ceremony. Former Torbay mayor Gordon Oliver also attended along with Royal British Legion members and Veterans.

D-Day service standard bearer

Standard bearer Lionel Digby - Credit: Submitted

Over in Dartmouth a special anniversary service was conducted by the Britannia Royal Naval College Chaplain, the Reverend Keith Robus, at the D-Day Memorial on the Embankment.

The memorial commemorates the sailing from Dartmouth on 3rd June, 1944, of an amphibious force of 485 ships of the Royal Navy to take part in the liberation of the oppressed countries of Western Europe.

Civic leader lays D-Day wreath

Hilary Bastone lays a wreath - Credit: Submitted

During the service wreaths were laid by Captain Roger Redwin, RN, of Britannia Royal Naval College; Graham Webb, the Mayor of Dartmouth; and Hilary Bastone representing the LST and Landing Craft Association.

Naval leader lays memorial wreath

Captain Roger Redwin - Credit: Submitted


Most Read

  1. 1 Torquay United fans are in the team
  2. 2 Tributes paid to village character Leebo who will be missed by many - but not perhaps some marauding football fans!
  3. 3 Torquay United will face Notts County in the Play-Offs
  1. 4 Weeds that I dislike - and ones I have some affection for
  2. 5 Plea to 'stayaway' season ticket holders ahead of capacity semi-final game
  3. 6 Corner plot bungalow with sea views across to Torquay
  4. 7 Sun shines as I'm lucky enough to see cruise ships up close - and crew waved!
  5. 8 Spacious family home close to local shops and beaches
  6. 9 Oasis of peace close to busy town centre
  7. 10 Wickes are in the bag - but who is next for Edginswell's gateway site?

The event was well attended and included members of the LST & Landing Craft Association, the Old Dartmothians Association, RNLI, ex-military personnel and members of the public.

Mayor laying memorial wreath

Dartmouth Mayor Graham Webb - Credit: Contributed


Torquay News
South Devon News

Don't Miss

Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United at the final whistle during the National League match betwee

Torquay United

No play-off preference for Torquay United

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Last September's Jumble Trail had upwards of 35 households taking part

Community Heroes

Residents urged to take part in Jumble Trail

Nikki Belso

Author Picture Icon
Raheem Sterling of England on the ball during the European Championship Qualifying Match in Group A

Football

International flavour to the final Predicta

Tim Herbert

person
Torquay United player Kyle Cameron during the National League Match between Altrincham and Torquay U

Torquay United

Defender Kyle is Gulls' centre-forward secret weapon

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon