Cycling has been Ken’s life and, as Torbay Weekly readers will already know, he’s defied two Covidlockdowns this year to keep up a remarkable mileage of around 150 miles a week, sometimes more, from his home in Paignton.

Joined by several friends and fellow members of the Mid-Devon CC, all observing lockdown restrictions, Ken rode up and down the Teign Valley on Sunday – the equivalent of pedalling from Exeter to Bristol.

“It was a bit of a last-minute thing, but it turned into a great day,“ said Ken.

“Many thanks to all the people who came out to support me, and I was quite pleased how I went – I managed to average 14-15 miles an hour, which was a bit quicker than I had planned.”