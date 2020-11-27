When Ken Robertson wondered how to celebrate his 84th birthday, it didn’t take him long to decide – an 84-mile bike ride was the obvious answer.
Cycling has been Ken’s life and, as Torbay Weekly readers will already know, he’s defied two Covidlockdowns this year to keep up a remarkable mileage of around 150 miles a week, sometimes more, from his home in Paignton.
Joined by several friends and fellow members of the Mid-Devon CC, all observing lockdown restrictions, Ken rode up and down the Teign Valley on Sunday – the equivalent of pedalling from Exeter to Bristol.
“It was a bit of a last-minute thing, but it turned into a great day,“ said Ken.
“Many thanks to all the people who came out to support me, and I was quite pleased how I went – I managed to average 14-15 miles an hour, which was a bit quicker than I had planned.”
Comments have been disabled on this article.