The SuperStars shows were originally due to start at the Babbacombe Theatre in March. The Lockdown put pay to that. But the curtain is finally rising as SuperStars takes on a festive feel.

A theatre spokesman said: “We will be so reliant on local support.”

Well-known entertainer Steve Laister will headline the show which is descried as ‘a fast-moving family variety show’.

Also appearing will be West End Vocalist Paul Cobley, multi-talented Wayne Martin, singing sensation Lindsey Collard, star of, ‘The Voice’ Holly Cosgrove and the Danze Chique, who will be mixing their vocal talents with the exciting choreography of international Choreographer Wesley Waring accompanied by the musical accompaniment and orchestrations of Musical Director, Pete Leonard.

Tickets are available via the website or from the Box Office.

The show was due to start last night with the remaining show dates on Wednesdays 16 and 23, Boxing Day, Monday December 28, and New Year’s Day.

For more info go to https://www.babbacombe-theatre.com/upcoming-shows/superstars where you will also find Covid-19 safety details.

Meanwhile over in Paignton cult hit event Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote visits the Palace Theatre on Friday.

The fabulous shows feature an interactive screening of the classic Murder, She Wrote episode “A Christmas Secret”.

Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote is a unique and hilarious night featuring games, prizes and audience participation, with special permission from NBC Universal Television.

It is the show Time Out rated one of 2019’s 50 Great Nights Out in London and has played to sell-out audiences across the UK and Australia.

It is hosted by super-fan Tim Benzie.

An award-winning playwright and co-writer of the Royal Vauxhall Tavern’s 2017, 2018 and 2019 pantos (‘Goosed’, ‘Rubbed’ and ‘Slipped, he is also the co-producer of the camp club night PopHorror.

To find out more on upcoming shows at the Palace Theatre, visit www.palacetheatrepaignton.co.uk