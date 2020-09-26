A special fundraising concert will be held at the Palace Theatre in Paignton on Sunday A special fundraising concert will be held at the Palace Theatre in Paignton on Sunday

After a successful first event at the theatre, it is now all about a fabulous afternoon of music, with a festival hosted by local musician and piano teacher Chris Blurton.

The event from 3pm will include live performances from a host of Chris’s most gifted students and funds raised will be put toward securing the future of the Palace Theatre.

“We’ve worked closely with Chris on the Torbay and SW Music Festival for the last two years and he has been incredibly supportive during recent months, even popping in the play the piano,” said Deirdre Makepeace from the Palace Theatre. “It’s so lovely to hear the theatre full of his music.

“Chris is an extremely talented pianist and he has brought together this special show with some of the area’s best musical talent as a fundraiser for the theatre.

“This will be our first live music event since lockdown in March so, although audiences will notice a few differences as we make sure we meet all current Covid measures, we can’t wait to have live performances back on our stage again.”

For Chris and his fellow musicians, there is understandable excitement to be back doing what they do best, performing live to an audience.

“I can’t wait to bring live music back to the Palace Theatre after such a long period of silence,” he said. “There is no feeling like getting up on stage and performing to a live audience. I always say to my pupils that if they can do that, they can do anything.

“The concert gives my pupils the chance to play for their loved ones. It might be a bit strange to see an audience all wearing masks, but if that’s what it takes, then let’s go for it. The team at the Palace have done everything to ensure the concert goes ahead within a safe environment.”

There will be a limited number of tickets available due to social distancing rules. To book, call 01803 665800.