Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote
Cult show in Paignton
Cult hit event Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote visited the Palace Theatre in Paignton.
The fabulous show features an interactive screening of the classic Murder, She Wrote episode ‘A Christmas Secret’.
Cabot Cove gets caught up in murder and mayhem over the festive season, in a murder mystery only JB Fletcher (or you!) can solve.
Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote is a unique and hilarious night featuring games, prizes and audience participation, with special permission from NBC Universal Television.
It is the show Time Out rated one of 2019’s 50 Great Nights Out in London and has played to sell-out audiences across the UK and Australia.
Hosted by super-fan Tim Benzie, Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote features:
* a race to solve to the crime, via the Fameometer and the Suspiciometer!
* a sing-along to the theme tune with new lyrics!
* a Cabot Cove quiz and raffle!
* clips and biogs of the campy guest stars!
Tim Benzie is obsessed with Murder, She Wrote, having watched the original series when it was first broadcast, and now relishing the repeats on television everywhere.
An award-winning playwright and co-writer of the Royal Vauxhall Tavern’s 2017, 2018 and 2019 pantos (‘Goosed’, ‘Rubbed’ and ‘Slipped), he is the co-producer of the camp club night PopHorror. To find out more about upcoming shows at the Palace Theatre, log on to www.palacetheatrepaignton.co.uk