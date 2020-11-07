The cruise ships in Torbay. Photo: Jay Richards The cruise ships in Torbay. Photo: Jay Richards

Horns will be sounded on the ships Zaandam, Nieuw Statendam, Westerdam and Volendam at 11am to begin a two-minutes of silence and again at 11.02am to end the silence.

With the continued pause in cruise operations, most Holland America Line ships are, or en route to, their pause location until cruising resumes.

Ships are currently carrying the minimum number of crew required to keep the vessel safe and operate in compliance with all nautical and environmental regulations.

Pause locations are determined by a number of factors including best logistic location to be positioned for when we return to cruise, winter weather, available service options, travel options, and the number of vessels each location can accommodate.

Next year the ships will be sailing itineraries around the world with destinations ranging from Europe to the Caribbean, Canada to the Panama Canal.