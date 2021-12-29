News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Covid battle stepped up with 'pop-up' clinics plan

Jim Parker

Published: 7:00 AM December 29, 2021
Riviera International Conference Centre

Riviera International Conference Centre - Credit: Archant

Torbay has responded well to the call for a mass vaccination drive in the fight against Covid - but the battle goes on after Christmas with special pop-up clinics

Local public heath officials say GP practices, health and care workers and volunteers have risen 'magnificently' to the challenge to vaccinate the population of Torbay.

The clinics at the Riviera International Conference Centre in Torquay have vaccinated a 'phenomenal number' of people and everyone is asked to book their slot as soon as they are eligible. 

A spokesman for public heath said: "The vaccination programme will not conclude at the end of December. In the New Year there will be more people ready for their booster dose and to ensure we make vaccinations available to all who are eligible, we are planning a series of pop-up vaccination clinics across Torbay.  

"These clinics will complement the on-going appointment and walk-in sessions at the RIC."

The pop up sessions are open to over 16s only. Children aged between 12 and 15 can use the National Booking Service to make an appointment at the RIC if they have not received one in school.

Residents are asked to check the Torbay Council website https://www.torbay.gov.uk/health-and-wellbeing/public-health/coronavirus/vaccine/ for more details. Further details will be confirmed in the New Year.


