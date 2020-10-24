Couple ride out to help save African wildlife

Helen Cox on her travels Helen Cox on her travels

A Paignton-born travel expert and her partner have taken part a fund raising bike ride.

Helen Cox and her partner Mike Roberts rode throughout September as part of Ride4Rangers to help support the income of those working in wildlife conservation around the world.

Helen and her colleagues at wildlife holiday tour operators Wildlife Worldwide aimed to cover 8,000 km which is 5,000 miles, equivalent to the length of Africa.

Helen explained: “The income of many who work in wildlife conservation all round the world of has been severely affected by the lack of tourists following the Coronavirus outbreak.

“The courageous jobs of park rangers in Africa are essential to help protect endangered wildlife from threats such as poachers.

“We have been enjoying the inspirational scenery on our rides so far but it’s certainly testing their legs on the hilly terrain.

“All donations will be doubled by a generous donor, which makes giving even more worthwhile.”

In Africa, the collapse of tourism has had a devastating economic impact, threatening the livelihoods of millions of people, as well as the future of the continent’s iconic wildlife such as elephant, rhino, lion and pangolin.

Money to pay rangers in some of worlds’ flagship wildlife areas in Africa is not there.

The conservation bodies in prized wilderness areas such as Zambia’s Luangwa Valley, Tanzania’s Serengeti, South Africa’s Kruger and many more, are struggling to pay the salaries of the rangers who are the first line of defence.

The rangers are enduring drastic cuts in salaries and resources due to the devastating economic impact of the COVID pandemic, but they are still working tirelessly to safeguard the continents iconic wildlife.

Helen added: “The money that we raise will go directly towards supporting the salaries and deployment of African rangers during this crisis and, through an incredible initiative supported by Tusk, every penny will be match funded.”

The overall aim of Tusk is to put U$10 million into the field to support rangers over the course of the next nine months.

To support the cause the Just Giving page is:https://www.justgiving.com/Ride4RangersHelenMike