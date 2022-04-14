Contractors appointed for £23m Corbyn Head hotel scheme

Contractors have been appointed to deliver a £23million new hotel at the former Corbyn Head site on Torquay seafront.

Willmott Dixon has expanded its workload in the South West with its appointment by the Fragrance Group to build the full-service hotel.

The four-star hotel will have 152 guestrooms, with eight that are wheelchair accessible, as well as a restaurant and terraces that overlook the Bay.

There will also be an on-site spa and rooftop bar, with parking provision for 101 cars and a coach drop-off area. The project will also deliver improved vehicular and pedestrian access along Torbay Road.

Work is set to start this summer and will be completed in the summer of 2024, 'with Willmott Dixon aiming to deliver a strong local social return on investment to leave a legacy for the Fragrance Group and Torbay community'.

The news is another massive vote of confidence in the Bay from the Fragrance Group and Singapore-based billionaire owner James Koah. Only a couple of months ago, the group's overall investment plans for the Bay were hit when developers Midas were sunk by financial problems and work stopped at their new two new hotel developments on Paignton seafront.

But within less than 24 hours the Fragrance Group had appointed new contractors for the sites Devon and Cornwall construction firm Brady Construction Services Limited and work restarted.

The Corbyn Head project extends the Fragrance Group’s expansive UK hotel portfolio, with properties also in London, Paignton and Manchester.

Martin Rogers, managing director of Global Hotels and Leisure Consultancy, said: “Fragrance is delighted to appoint Willmott Dixon as contractors to build this amazing hotel.

"The Corbyn will be a further commitment by the Singaporean Group to Torbay adding to the Mercure and Ibis Styles under construction in Paignton. The Corbyn will enjoy amazing views out across Tor Bay and will be operated under a global hotel brand.”

Rob Woolcock, director at Willmott Dixon, said: “We are looking forward to creating this fantastic new four-star hotel in the heart of Torquay that will become another high-quality venue for visitors to enjoy the town and surrounding areas. While the Corbyn Head Hotel marks the start of our partnership with the Fragrance Group, it continues our extensive track-record for high-profile projects across the South West, which recently included completing The Box in Plymouth and the Digital and Data Centre for Exeter College.”

Willmott Dixon’s presence in the South West also includes offices in Exeter and Plymouth, which have become a catalyst for growth in the region and allowed the company to establish a strong group of local suppliers from the area who work on projects like the Corbyn.

More recently, Willmott Dixon completed an aircraft hangar at Newquay Airport and Atlantic Academy in North Devon.



