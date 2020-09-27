Torbay councillors with plans to regenerate Crossways, Paignton Torbay councillors with plans to regenerate Crossways, Paignton

Plans include 90 extra care and sheltered affordable housing units for local people, with commercial space retained on the ground floor for businesses.

The CPO was made at the end of August and notices were served on Wednesday, September 16, with a two-week notice period.

Torbay Council agreed in September 2019 to purchase the site, following requests from local residents to do something with the site.

Extra care housing is also known as assisted living and residents will have their own self-contained flats but with staff available to provide personal care and support services.

Crossways shopping centre in Paignton Crossways shopping centre in Paignton

Leader of Torbay Council, Cllr Steve Darling, said: “We are delighted to have been able to take this decisive action, through the compulsory purchase order, to deal with this site which desperately needs an upgrade.

“Residents in Paignton have been asking us to take control of this site and improve it for quite some time, and this supports our Town Centre Masterplan and the Paignton Neighbourhood Plan.”

Cllr Swithin Long, Cabinet member for economic regeneration, tourism and housing for Torbay Council, said: “We are really excited to be able to make progress on these plans which will provide a much needed boost to this area of Paignton by developing the land as an attractive retail, residential and employment space.”

An artist's impression of the redeveloped Crossways site, Paignton An artist's impression of the redeveloped Crossways site, Paignton

Deputy leader, Cllr Darren Cowell, said: “It is the perfect location for the extra care housing because the site is close to a range of facilities and has good public transport links.

What the redeveloped Crossways site, Paignton, may look like What the redeveloped Crossways site, Paignton, may look like

“The new accommodation will also provide additional footfall in the town centre.”