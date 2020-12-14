Community rallies to help after charity’s community bus vandalised
Vandals have caused extensive damage to a Torbay charity’s community bus.
RE4orm was in the process of converting reggae bank UB40k’s old tour bus into a mobile community centre.
But while it was at South Devon College, where students were working on its conversion, the vandals struck.
They snapped off the gear stick and cut wiring leaving the vehicle undriveable.
Katie Cavanna, founder of the Community Interest Company, described it as a ‘mindless act of cruel and devastating vandalism’.
She said: “We’re devastated that this has happened. It’s so sad but since it happened, I’ve been inundated with messages support and offers of help.
“The purpose of this bus is to make a difference.
“So it is disappointing but the community here is so big and there’s so much love, it won’t defeat us.”
An offer has now been made to tow the bus from the college to a yard and efforts are being made to find replacement parts for repairs.
The police have been informed and the college is investigating.
When work is completed, the mobile hub will be equipped with a library, meeting areas, kitchen and cafe.