On the second weekend of December, 14-year-old Alfie will walk from Torquay to Brixham dressed as Father Christmas and pushing a supermarket trolley.

Along the way he hopes the trolley can be filled with items useful over the festive period.

When Alfie arrives back in Torquay, he will be handing over whatever he collects along the way to Punk Against Poverty to distribute.

He said: “I remember how needed our pantry and food parcels were, and I know these donations will help so many.

“I really hope people will get involved and support me and make this not only a great way to raise funds in two ways, but also to get the community together and give me your support when I pass you, and hopefully some laughs along the way.

“I have set up a GoFundMe, especially for the trolley run, all donations go towards making stockings for local children.

“If you can, please consider dropping something in my trolley along the way. Items needed will vary but will start at under 20p.

“Tell all your neighbours that Santa will be pushing his trolley through the streets of Torbay.”

Details of the route will be announced soon.

Alfie said he’s had a ‘fantastic response’ and Shoreline restaurant in Paignton has offered him lunch so he will definitely be there for a while with his trolley.

Meanwhile, Alfie has also been busy at school designing limited edition mugs for the Babbacombe Pantry, to help boost fundraising.

While only a limited edition at the moment, Alfie may get the chance to produce more in the future.

They have cost him £5 to make so he is selling them for £7 each mug.

He said: “They have been designed on school software but the design is lovely.

“The Babbacombe Pantry logo is placed on a sphere to represent how our organisation encapsulates the community.

“This design is repeated around the mug, and has a very cool effect.”