Sam Parramore and her colleagues at Educated Recruitment - which supplies teaching staff to schools in Torbay as well as across Devon - challenged themselves to ‘Act Our Age’ for Children in Need.

Sam said: “For this, we each set ourselves challenges based on the number of our age. We wanted to do something positive and something with great benefits to each of us.

“I decided to litter pick in Paignton as it is where I live, and I am so sad to see litter everywhere I go. I also know the local waste and recycling companies have been under pressure recently so every little I can do might help in some way.

“I thought I could use my age for good – to raise money for Children in Need as well as help the environment. Not only that, but I was always taught from a young age to put litter in the bin, and to take it with you if there was not a bin around.

“Maybe if people see me picking up litter it might encourage them to do the same, either with their children or while they are out and about.

“My work colleagues are also challenging themselves, and we have Emma and Marie doing spinning and stepping, Kate running, Zoe stepping, Abbi eating as many chicken nuggets as she can in 28 minutes, and our Torbay and Teignbridge consultant, Maddie, is baking 28 items and hoping to raise money from them.

“She did try walking 28,000 steps in a day but her beloved walking buddy, Hunter the dog, hurt his paw!

“We all like to do our bit for charity and have done many charity events in the past, and we especially love this challenge as it gets us out and about and encourages us to be active, as well as raising money for a good cause. And we are supporting each other and encouraging each of us with our individual tasks, which helps keep us motivated together as a team.

“I would ask that people think about doing the same – how much could you help the environment if you acted your age? Why not use lockdown for good, and see how much litter you can find!”

To support and donate to the Educated Recruitment fundraiser, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/educatedrecruitmentactyourage