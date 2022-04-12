News Things to do Sport Building a Greater Torbay Property of the Week
Coach crash blocks A380 near Paignton - Heavy Traffic

Author Picture Icon

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 1:16 PM April 12, 2022
Devon and Cornwall Police cars - Credit: Archant

A crash involving a coach and a car has blocked the A380 near Paignton. 

The incident, between Preston Down Road (Preston Downs Roundabout) and B3060 Marldon Road (Churscombe Cross), is causing heavy traffic in the area. 

The incident was reported to Devon and Cornwall Police at around 12.18pm today (April 12). 

Drivers are advised to find alternative routes where possible. 

The Weekly has contacted Devon and Cornwall Police for more information. Check back for updates.

Paignton News
Torbay News
South Devon News

