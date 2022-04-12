Coach crash blocks A380 near Paignton - Heavy Traffic

A crash involving a coach and a car has blocked the A380 near Paignton.

The incident, between Preston Down Road (Preston Downs Roundabout) and B3060 Marldon Road (Churscombe Cross), is causing heavy traffic in the area.

The incident was reported to Devon and Cornwall Police at around 12.18pm today (April 12).

Drivers are advised to find alternative routes where possible.

The Weekly has contacted Devon and Cornwall Police for more information. Check back for updates.