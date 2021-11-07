Climate change: Pressure groups should learn from Sir David Attenborough

Sir David Attenborough attends the premiere of Green Planet at the Glasgow IMAX cinema in the Green Zone at COP26 in Glasgow - Credit: PA

There seems to be so much anger and discord these days. Some of which is understandable, some is extremely frightening, and some is just plain bonkers.

I certainly agree that it is vital to address the problem of climate change and am aware that time is running out for the world to redress the balance.

On the plus side, a number of governments have now committed to do all they can, and by the time you read this column hopefully there will have been a positive outcome at the Cop26 Climate Summit.

Sadly, with three of the worst offenders, namely Russia, China and Brazil not attending and Biden not having the agreement of Congress as yet, I am not hopeful.

I can only hope that the rest of the world can make sufficient progress and changes to stall the worst outcome.

Although I get the protests against the richest people in the world putting their money and interest into space travel, it is after all, their money and they are entitled to do with it as they wish.

It is just a shame that their consciences are not highly tuned towards helping their own planet before checking out real estate in space for new Amazon depots, new tourism routes for Virgin and, of course, all tickets to be paid for via PayPal.

The three billionaires who are spearheading the space tourism breakthroughs are adventurers by nature, which is great and exciting, but is it responsible?

It would be, but not necessarily in this decade when we are at a tipping point on earth.

The group making the most noise at the moment seems to be Insulate Britain, who seem to think that the best way to convince our Government to insulate all UK homes by 2030 to cut carbon emissions and end fuel poverty, is by gluing themselves to our main motorways and creating chaos.

Their mission is clear, and I understand that they are passionate about their cause, but their tactics are causing significant and dangerous fallout and devastating consequences.

Not least, people trying to get to hospital and being held up for hour upon hour on motorways with the worst possible outcome.

It is a great shame that to date, I have not heard any of their representatives have a logical discussion.

And they have had a vast number of opportunities and airtime that most pressure groups can only dream about.

All they seem to be able to do is to come across as hysterical pantomime characters.

Liam Norton was a classic. Before walking out of an interview on GMB on ITV, compared his fight to that of Churchill’s stand against fascism and Adolf Hitler.

This interview was followed on October 26 by another protestor on behalf of Insulate Britain, called Tracey Mallaghan.

It was hilarious, in a bad way, but very sad and a total waste of airtime for her cause.

She actually started the interview in a state of hysteria and spewing rude comments at Richard Madeley, including that he was both ‘stupid’ and ‘heartless’.

He in advertently called her ‘darling’ in one exchange and she went berserk.

The unconscious humour was that during the whole interview she referred to Richard as ‘sweetheart’. Double standards?

In both interviews, neither Liam or Tracey answered any questions put to them.

All they seemed to be able to do is devalue their cause by lobbing abuse at their interviewer, becoming hysterical and walking out.

The important thing with any cause is to create debate and that can only be done by one adult talking to another adult and with due respect given to the others’ opinions. No chance.

All we see from Insulate Britain is a childlike display of bad manners.

Climate change and the undisputable and inevitable outcome if the situation is not addressed, is proven beyond all doubt.

Pressure groups wanting to get their points across should watch the peerless Sir David Attenborough get every detail of his passionate fight to challenge the damage humans are doing to the planet through global warming and waste production across to a global audience, with the utmost gravity, without even raising his voice.