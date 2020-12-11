Christmas hamper appeal for Bay cruise ships

Published: 8:00 AM December 11, 2020 Updated: 4:56 PM December 16, 2020

Plans are underway to send some festive cheer to the crew on board the cruise ships which will be off Torbay over Christmas.

A group of well wishers is organising a Christmas hamper appeal to put together donations of small gifts to be delivered to each ship.

At least six ships are expected to still be here over the holidays, with a total of 650 crew members who have had their accommodation upgraded to balcony cabins.

While here, the ships crews have donated surplus food supplies to local food banks.

They helped mark Remembrance Day by sounding their horns and did so again as part of the vigil to remember two Brixham fishermen who lost their lives at sea.

Organiser Louise Lewis, who arranged for the horns on Remembrance Day, said: “They have become part of our community.

“We now feel it would be nice if we could give something back to them.

“The lads and lasses have been away from their families for months.

“So we’d like to spread a little Christmas cheer.

“We are asking family, friends and the community if they would like to donate a small gift for a hamper to go to those crew members stuck on board.

“We just feel 2020 has been such an awful year that it would be nice to spread a little love and thoughtfulness to show the crews how special our community is.”

Louise, from Brixham, has been in touch with Holland America, Cunard and P&O to arrange delivery to tenders which will come to Haldon Pier in Torquay.

She and friends are planning to pack up six boxes, one for each ship, on Sunday in her garden.

The crew don’t need food or alcohol.

Suggested donations include sweets, chocolate and tinsel and battery-powered lights to decorate the crew members ’cabins as well as shampoo, soap, socks, local souvenirs such as magnets and pens, travel games and stocking fillers.

People are asked not to donate anything too heavy.

Donations need to be made by this Saturday, December 12.

Primary schools have been approached to ask children to write cards for the crew.

Collection points are: Brixham :-Bev Moulden,1 Burton Villa Close; Lynn Cardrick, 84 North Boundary Road; Helen Price, 22 Elizabeth Avenue. Paignton:-Clare Daines, 45 Primley Park; Torquay:-Beth Pye, 2 Upton Hill; Jenny Pye, 381 Teignmouth Road. Teignmouth:-Emma Rosermond-Draper, 4 Hillside Close; Dawlish :Vicky Bridle, 4, Mayflower Close, Nicola Leggett, 13 Churchill Avenue.