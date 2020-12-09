News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Hope - and lights - shine bright as Christmas arrives in Torquay

Jim Parker

Published: 8:21 AM December 9, 2020    Updated: 4:54 PM December 16, 2020
The Torquay Christmas lights switch on with [ from the left): Lee Thomas (Chairman, Torbay Hospital Radio) Geoff Webb (Vice Chairman, Torbay Hospital Radio), Martin Miles (Riviera FM DJ), Dave Evitts (Riviera FM Breakfast Presenter) , Jay Richards (Riviera FM Producer) Picture: Josh Klippel - Credit: Archant

Christmas has arrived in Torquay.

Council and business leader takes the wraps off the Christmas parking present - Credit: Archant

The town lights have been officially switched on, a new parking initiative has been introduced, a market will be operating and Santa Claus is coming to town with a special message of hope.

Stephen ‘Mr Christmas’ Holdup is the man behind the lights and is also part of the Town Centre Partnership which has organised the market in Lower Union Street.

The lights were paid for by income from the market, which opens every Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the run-up to Christmas as well as the whole week before.

The Rotary Club’s Fleet Walk Grotto opens on December 5 and there will also be a life-size Nativity scene in a Lower Union Street shop window.

Just for good measure Torbay Council has launched a scheme where you can park all day for £1.40 in selected car parks across Torbay.

