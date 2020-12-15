Christmas arrives at Pennywell
- Credit: Archant
Christmas has arrived at Pennywell Farm.
After a challenging season for all tourism businesses, Pennywell is going ahead with its annual Christmas Nativity Plays and visits to Father Christmas.
Later than originally planned due to the latest lockdown and with safety being first and foremost in everyone’s mind, the experience will be slightly different to allow for social distancing.
Pennywell’s owner Chris Murray said: “We really weren’t sure that we would be able to open for Christmas at all this year but with months of planning we have finally come up with what we believe will be a winning formula.
“We have been busy with enquiries about Christmas since the end of August and I think that we all need the Christmas message of hope more than ever in these uncertain times.”
The Pennywell Christmas experience is running from now to Christmas Eve. Further details are on the website: https://www.pennywellfarm.co.uk/buy-christmas-nativity-tickets
Most Read
- 1 Community shop reopens offering free food, toiletries and clothes
- 2 New fundraiser needed for sailing charity
- 3 Jane’s carols by YouTube
- 4 Patrick’s to make Bay glitter for Christmas
- 5 Guess the results to win a prize
- 6 Save £5 on a Marldon Christmas Tree Farm tree with your Torbay Weekly
- 7 Tributes to Ian Doggett - ‘true gentleman, community champion and ardent Gulls fan’
- 8 Cat Chat: What to do if you think you’ve found a stray cat
- 9 Play Torbay reaches out with free weekly support for parent carers
- 10 Retro Sport with Roger Mann: Send for Syd - part one