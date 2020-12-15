After a challenging season for all tourism businesses, Pennywell is going ahead with its annual Christmas Nativity Plays and visits to Father Christmas.

Later than originally planned due to the latest lockdown and with safety being first and foremost in everyone’s mind, the experience will be slightly different to allow for social distancing.

Pennywell’s owner Chris Murray said: “We really weren’t sure that we would be able to open for Christmas at all this year but with months of planning we have finally come up with what we believe will be a winning formula.

“We have been busy with enquiries about Christmas since the end of August and I think that we all need the Christmas message of hope more than ever in these uncertain times.”

The Pennywell Christmas experience is running from now to Christmas Eve. Further details are on the website: https://www.pennywellfarm.co.uk/buy-christmas-nativity-tickets