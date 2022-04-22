Salute Torbay's answer to the Magnificent Seven.

Seven children, mostly aged seven and eight, were cheered through the streets of the Bay as they raised money for the young innocents caught up in the horrors of the war in Ukraine

Little Henry Passmore, eight, was so upset to see the Ukranian children suffering on the TV news bulletins, that he wanted to do something to help them. He looked to Furzeham Primary school best mate Joshua Perrin, seven, for help and the rest is history.

They embarked on an eight-mile walk from Broadsands to the outskirts of Torquay. Joshua's mum, Lisa Hill, set up a website funding page and in no time more than £4,000 was raised for the British-Ukranian Aid fund.

Henry and Joshua were joined by Skye Hutton (Collaton St Mary Year 3), Grace Davies (Furzeham primary Year 3), Georgia King (Furzeham primary Year 3), Jack Reid (Brixham, Church of England Year 2) and Frankie Meredith (Furzeham primary Year 2).

Lisa said: "They all wanted to help the children in Ukraine and they really are our little heroes.

"The children were enthusiastic all the way, with people beeping, cheering them on and stopping to speak with them gave them so much encouragement."

More than £200 was collected in buckets during the walk. The fund has now been closed at £4,246.

Magnificent Seven on the walk - Credit: Submitted

Lisa added: "8.2 miles is a long way for their little legs. Henry came up with this idea as he wanted to do something for the children who have been affected and was desperate to help them. He said they were very sad and wanted to help them.

"The reaction they got from people was brilliant. They were all cheering them on. We are so proud of all of them."