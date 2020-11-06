Charity springs into action to deliver food parcels to Torbay schoolchildren

Burton Academy head teacher Steven Hulme with the food boxes Burton Academy head teacher Steven Hulme with the food boxes

Charity Rapid Relief Team has delivered food boxes to Torquay’s Burton Academy to make sure no child goes hungry in the coming months.

The Academy works with some of the most deprived and vulnerable families in the area, with a school roll of approximately 75 children, with over seventy percent of those in receipt of free school meals.

Due to Covid-19, the school had to prepare for a situation in which 'bubbles' of children were forced to go into self-isolation without warning.

The school wanted to be able to deliver a box of basic food and household supplies to every family in that situation.

As soon as the RRT heard about this, the team sprang into action, helping Burton Academy staff with supplies, as well as contributing to the assembly and distribution of the parcels.

The RRT has been working in collaboration with local police forces, local authorities, and schools across the country to identify families that need support.

The organisation has also developed a pioneering tracking app, informing recipients when the parcel is on its way and when it has arrived.

This means that no-one receiving a parcel has had to put themselves or their family at risk by making unnecessary physical contact with volunteers and delivery drivers.

The RRT is a global charitable organisation made up of volunteers from the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, committed to offering quality catering assistance and logistical support to charities and confronting some of humankind’s greatest challenges, including major incidents, terrorist attacks and natural disasters. In the UK, the RRT team has experience supporting the emergency services during major incidents such as the Aberdeen train derailment, Whaley Bridge, the London Bridge attacks and Grenfell. The charity also works with other organisations and services to help tackle homelessness, disability and engage with youth charities.

Rod Buckley, director at the Rapid Relief Team UK, said: “We are delighted to have been able to assist the school.”

Steven Hulme, headteacher, said: “ These food boxes are a lifeline to these families, so I would like to thank the team for their work and generosity.”