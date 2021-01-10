Veteran Terry gets on his bike for charity
- Credit: Submitted
Terry Butcher is aiming to cycle 100 miles a month for charity.
Last month he was fundraising for SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity.
He joined the RAF in November 1976 as an Aircraft Engineer and had an exceptional career, with active service in the Middle East and Northern Ireland.
He left after 29 years and opted for a role supporting apprentices at South Devon College.
In January 2019, he was diagnosed with bowel cancer and went through treatment, whilst battling diabetes and a stroke.
He said: “It looked like the cancer was beaten as I overcame the stroke and diabetes. Unfortunately for me the cancer escaped and got into my lungs and liver. This is terminal but I hope it will take some considerable time to get to that stage.”
Terry was referred to SSAFA. The charity secured funding from the RAF Benevolent Fund for a special bed and household equipment. Terry was also provided with an e-bike.
Terry said: “Over the next few months I aiming to raise £100 per charity.”
To support Terry, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/terry-butcher2