Property of the Week: Character home overlooking Cockington Valley

Published: 3:15 PM September 25, 2021

Nestled at the head of a peaceful cul-de-sac overlooking the scenic Cockington Valley, Swallows Hatch is a character detached home set in attractive gardens and features well-proportioned accommodation with original woodblock flooring and log-burning stove to the sitting room.

The versatile living space is arranged with the principal accommodation to the ground floor with two good-sized double bedrooms to the first floor.

A separate home office also ensures that the property is suitable for those looking to work from home.

Swallows Hatch is in Loxbury Road, set on the fringe of the picturesque Cockington Country Park boasting beautiful walks through its 450 acres of woodland, meadows and lakes with the popular thatched Drum Inn providing a welcome stop for refreshment.

A host of amenities are within easy reach including the local parade of shops at nearby Walnut Road, Torquay's seafront and train station with the main line station of Newton Abbot just one stop away with direct links to the major cities.

A feature of this home is the sitting room, a double-aspect room having windows with leaded light fanlights overlooking the front garden and enjoying views over the rolling fields of Cockington Valley and sideway views to the sea at Tor Bay.

There are two further windows to the side, a feature limestone fire surround with granite hearth and fitted wood-burning stove and varnished oak flooring in a herringbone design.

The sitting room at Swallows Hatch - Credit: John Lake estate agents

An open archway leads to the dining room with the varnished flooring followed through to this room. Triple aspect with window also enjoying the views over Cockington Valley and to the sea at Tor Bay. Further windows and doors to both sides lead out to the front terrace.

The kitchen is fitted with a range of country cream shaker-style fronted units and wood butcher's block surfaces with an inset sink unit.

There is space for an electric cooker, integrated dishwasher and fridge. Windows to the front, side and rear enjoy views over the attractive gardens and a stable door gives access to the garden.

The kitchen is fitted with a range of country cream shaker-style fronted units - Credit: John Lake estate agents

Bedroom one is a bright, double-aspect room with bay window to the side overlooking the driveway with views towards Cockington Valley and a window overlooking the rear garden.

The en-suite has been tastefully re-fitted by the current owners comprising shower cubicle with rain head and hand shower, wash hand basin set in vanity unit and WC, ladder-style heated towel rail and extractor fan.

Bedroom two is a bright room with window to the front enjoying lovely views over Cockington.

The bathroom has also been refitted by the current owners with contemporary white suite of panelled bath with hand held shower mixer taps and wash hand basin set in vanity unit.

There is a separate WC with contemporary WC with integrated wash hand basin, part tiled walls, period-style radiator/towel rail and obscure window.

From the reception hall, stairs rise to the first floor landing with window to the rear.

Bedroom three enjoys the spectacular Cockington Valley views around to the sea at Tor Bay while bedroom four also enjoying the same views.

Outside, the rear garden is mainly laid to gently sloping lawn with hedged and fenced boundaries.

A store/workshop has work benches, power, lighting and a window.

A study/home office has views over Cockington, underfloor heating and broadband connection from the main accommodation.

The property is a five-minute walk to Cockington village - Credit: John Lake estate agents

To the front of the property there are two areas of flag-stoned paved terrace, accessed directly from the dining room, enjoying the beautiful open views and a lower lawned garden with hedged boundaries.

Swallows Hatch is approached over a tarmacadam driveway with parking for two to three vehicles leading to the study/store with outside electric vehicle charging point.

The property is on the market with John Lake at £685,000. For details or to book a viewing, call 01803 328899.