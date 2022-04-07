Over to you! The first Torbay Naturally Inspiring Business Awards are under way.

Now it’s up to you to enter – or nominate a company you believe deserves that extra-special recognition.

The Torbay Weekly has teamed up with some key partners to recognise the sheer grit and determination shown by the business fraternity in battling their way out of the pandemic.

The majority are partners in our Building a Greater Torbay campaign which for the next 12 months will highlight all the great things happening in the Bay at the moment with millions of pounds investment from both the public and private sectors.

The English Riviera BID Company has now joined the awards trail and have confirmed they will be sponsoring the Tourism Business of the Year category.

The tourism and hospitality industry were badly battered by Covid. There are some great stories to be told on how it weathered the storm.

More categories and sponsors may be added but at the moment the sponsors and their categories are:

Inspiring Employer of the Year Award – South Devon College

Social Enterprise Award – Torbay Council

Business Resilience Award - TDA

Best New Business Award – Wollens

The Safer Bay Award – The Office of the Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner

Small Business of the Year Award – Inter-line

The award for Naturally Inspiring Innovation – Torbay Business Forum

Tourism Business of the Year Award – ERBID Company

Overall Business of the Year - Torbay Council

The link for the entry applications and their criteria can be found at www.naturallyinspiringawards.co.uk

Entries close on May 19 with a judging panel shortlisting finalists for the black-tie awards night at the Imperial Hotel in Torquay on Thursday, June 9.



