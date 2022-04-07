Now you have chance to enter Naturally Inspiring Business Awards
- Credit: Submitted
Over to you! The first Torbay Naturally Inspiring Business Awards are under way.
Now it’s up to you to enter – or nominate a company you believe deserves that extra-special recognition.
The Torbay Weekly has teamed up with some key partners to recognise the sheer grit and determination shown by the business fraternity in battling their way out of the pandemic.
The majority are partners in our Building a Greater Torbay campaign which for the next 12 months will highlight all the great things happening in the Bay at the moment with millions of pounds investment from both the public and private sectors.
The English Riviera BID Company has now joined the awards trail and have confirmed they will be sponsoring the Tourism Business of the Year category.
The tourism and hospitality industry were badly battered by Covid. There are some great stories to be told on how it weathered the storm.
More categories and sponsors may be added but at the moment the sponsors and their categories are:
Most Read
- 1 Observations of the British by a German
- 2 Norrms McNamara: Long nights with dementia
- 3 Waste vacancies in Teignbridge decline
- 4 Jim Davidson 'Unlocked' at the Babbacombe Theatre
- 5 Two drivers 'seriously injured' in Paignton crash
- 6 Community taking pride in our beautiful natural assets
- 7 Former Gulls manager Frank O'Farrell honoured at touching funeral
- 8 Government launches infrastructure strategy for electric vehicles
- 9 Norrms McNamara: Secrets and lies
- 10 Beware the Devil's Door in Devon's churches
Inspiring Employer of the Year Award – South Devon College
Social Enterprise Award – Torbay Council
Business Resilience Award - TDA
Best New Business Award – Wollens
The Safer Bay Award – The Office of the Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner
Small Business of the Year Award – Inter-line
The award for Naturally Inspiring Innovation – Torbay Business Forum
Tourism Business of the Year Award – ERBID Company
Overall Business of the Year - Torbay Council
The link for the entry applications and their criteria can be found at www.naturallyinspiringawards.co.uk
Entries close on May 19 with a judging panel shortlisting finalists for the black-tie awards night at the Imperial Hotel in Torquay on Thursday, June 9.