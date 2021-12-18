The Willows Coffee Group's Christmas lunch at the Willow Tree pub - Credit: Helen Kelly

Hello, I’m Helen, the new community builder at Torbay Community Development Trust for The Willows neighbourhood.

Thank you for the warm welcome - I am looking to forward to meeting more of you in the new year.

I’ve been especially struck by the enthusiasm of people wanting to make The Willows a community for conversations, friendships and actions to develop across the generations.

For those of you seeking to meet new people, please do come along to coffee morning at The Willow Tree pub, held each Wednesday - except the first Wednesday of the month - at 10.30am.

Members of The Willows Coffee Group enjoying their Christmas lunch - Credit: Helen Kelly

This group is co-ordinated by local residents Val and Dave Burch. Its friendly, welcoming nature means that it is thriving. No pressure to chat, gentle introductions, humour and friendship – I’ve been having some lovely mornings, so come and join in.

If anyone is feeling nervous, give me a call. We can arrange a time and date to meet beforehand – we’ll walk in together.

Meanwhile, a fabulous February half-term litter pick, followed by community buffet, is in the planning stages at the moment - details to follow shortly.

Please take a look at your Willows community noticeboards at the entrance of the Willow Tree car park, Lindisfarne Park, Centenary Way.

The Willows Community Facebook page will be updated soon too.

New for 2022: Interested in joining a Willows walking group? Creating a community newsletter? Learning new skills? Enjoying day trips? Then please do contact me.

I’d like to hear more of your ideas and suggestions.

Do you know about the Watcombe, Willows and Higher Barton Community Partnership?

Set up in Torbay in 2004 by the council and the police, Community Partnerships were designed to bring together local residents with agencies and ward councillors.

Issues can be voiced and listened to; and outcomes worked towards to resolve concerns.

The next meeting will take place on Thursday, January 13, at 7.30pm at Barton Baptist Church.

Parking is available on site for those that need this.

Please do come along and help make positive change happen!

I’ll look forward to seeing you there.

In the meantime, from all of us at Torbay Community Development Trust, our best wishes to you for the season.

Contact: I work part-time hours, usually Wednesday to Friday. Email helenkelly@torbaycdt.org.uk or call me on 07548 704 876.