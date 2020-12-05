The Cary Arms and Spa The Cary Arms and Spa

It has just been announced that the 16 room luxury boutique hotel has scooped another prestigious award, this time in the Best for Families category in this year’s Conde Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence.

The latest accolade follows last year’s win of the much coveted Readers’ Award in the same awards.

A spokesman said: “We want to share this message of positivity, that we have got through this once before and we will do it again.

“We look forward to welcoming you to the Cary Arms and Spa in the not too distant future.”

Earlier in the year, the hotel scooped a silver award Small Boutique category at the prestigious national Visit England Awards for Excellence Awards.

The England’s tourism awards champion the very best of the country’s tourism industry, celebrating quality, innovation and best practice.

The concept of the hotel was the brainchild of South Carolina-born former luxury yacht designer Lana de Savary, wife of entrepreneur and hotelier Peter de Savary.

Three years ago marked the completion of a £2 million expansion which included the development of a new spa on site.

The glass faceted sea-facing spa includes a waterfall hydrotherapy pool, relaxation area, steam room, sauna, exotic experience shower, gym, three treatment rooms – one being a couple’s treatment room – and changing facilities.

There are family suites but dog-friendly ones too complete with dog bed and bowl.

Each guest room’s decor was the work designer Kathleen Fraser and is inspired by chic seaside living.

They all overlook the sea and luxury rooms have a private balcony or terrace. Six beach huts and two beach suites contain sitting rooms with contemporary feature fires and first-floor bedrooms facing the water.