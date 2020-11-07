More than 50 Good Neighbour schemes were launched in Torbay during lockdown as people looked after each other in their communities with everything from phone calls to practical help.

Torbay Community Development Trust and Ageing Well Torbay have been providing support for the scheme and are now keen to see them roll across communities across the Bay.

Good Neighbours have been arranging socially distanced get-togethers, street parties, jumble trails, coffee mornings and even outdoor exercise sessions.

Some have set up telephone trees or What’s App groups, but all have been checking on each other regularly.

New friendships have been forged among people who have lived near other for years, but most importantly, the groups have made sure everyone in their areas are coping with the crisis.

As the new restrictions are brought in from today (Thursday), it is hoped that more Good Neighbour schemes will be at the forefront of the battle to ensure no-one in Torbay goes hungry and no-one is left lonely and isolated.

Tracey Cabache, operations director for TCDT, said: “We have loved the way people have sought to help each other and engage in conversations like never before – they have kept each other going.

“We now need to expand the network. Every street and every community in Torbay needs to be connected at a time like this and it only takes one or two people to make it happen.”

Everyone who signs up gets a starter pack and Community Builders who have worked locally for more than four years are on hand to help through the Community Helpline.

If you want to be your street’s Good Neighbour, please go to bit.ly/goodneighbourtorbay or call the Helpline on 01803 446022. All we need are a few details - name, address and a referee and you will be up and running no time.