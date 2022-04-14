The entries have already started to roll in for our first ever Torbay Weekly Naturally Inspiring Business Awards.

We have teamed up with some key partners to recognise the sheer grit and determination shown by the business fraternity in battling their way out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The majority are partners in our Building a Greater Torbay campaign which for the next 12 months will highlight all the great things happening in the Bay at the moment with millions of pounds investment from both the public and private sectors - investment growing by the week as you can see in this week's newspaper.

Entries are already coming in and there is still plenty of time to enter your company in one or more of the categories. Or you may wish nominate another company.

The plea is 'please don't leave it until the last minute. Get your entry or entries in NOW'.

More categories and sponsors may be added but at the moment the sponsors and their categories are:

Inspiring Employer of the Year Award – South Devon College

Social Enterprise Award – Torbay Council

Business Resilience Award - TDA

Best New Business Award - Wollens

The Safer Bay Award – The Office of the Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner

Small Business of the Year Award – Inter-line

The award for Naturally Inspiring Innovation – Torbay Business Forum

Tourism Business of the Year Award – ERBID Company

Overall Business of the Year - Torbay Council

The link for the entry applications and their criteria can be found at www.naturallyinspiringawards.co.uk

Entries close on May 19 with a judging panel shortlisting finalists for the black-tie awards night at the Imperial Hotel in Torquay on Thursday, June 9.