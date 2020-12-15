Building plot with planning for stunning four-bedroom home for sale

Published: 7:30 AM December 15, 2020 Updated: 4:56 PM December 16, 2020

The view from the plot - Credit: Archant

A building plot in a sought-after residential area of Torquay with planning consent for a four-bedroom house with garden, garage and parking is being marketed at a price guide of £125-150,000 freehold.

The plans for the plot - Credit: Archant

Centrally positioned within Torquay with a southerly aspect, the plot is a short stroll from the town centre and close to the residential/commercial suburbs of Plainmoor, St Marychuch and Babbacombe.

The site, just off Bronshill Road, with schools, shops and local amenities all nearby, is in a superb residential location and is being sold through Bettesworths.

Planning has been granted for a substantial four-bedroomed house of a contemporary design with a southerly aspect, off-road parking and a generous garden within a plot of approximately 630 sq ft.

Divided over two floors, the current layout of this low-carbon development proposes two bedrooms, living and kitchen areas on the first floor to capitalise on the impressive views the property will be afforded.

Further bedrooms, utility spaces and garage spaces are located on the ground floor.

Access to the dwelling is from the existing cul-de-sac of Henbury Close with off street, private parking for several cars at entrance level.

Matt Bettesworth said: “This is a lovely level building plot, enjoying elevated views over Torquay with a backdrop of the Bay behind. It would make a fantastic family home and would be ideal for anyone wishing to do a self-build project.

“Alternatively, the site lends itself to property developers /builders given its location and valuable planning consent.”

Interested parties can arrange a viewing with the sole agents, Bettesworths. Call 01803 212021 or log on to www.bettesworths.co.uk