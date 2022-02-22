Building a Greater Torbay - Celebrating our Naturally Inspiring community
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
The past couple of years have been the most challenging in the history of Torbay.
The coronavirus pandemic has left its mark on everybody across all walks of life.
But it has also united the Bay like never before as we have all become one massive neighbourhood looking after one another.
Those challenges have also come at the same time as one of the most exciting times in the history of our Naturally Inspiring English Riviera.
The Bay is on the cusp of a new era – at the crossroads to a brighter and more prosperous future.
We just need to grab the moment and opportunities with both hands.
It’s about working together and united to deliver and celebrate that new future – Building a Greater Torbay.
Most Read
- 1 Big challenge ahead for Torquay United
- 2 Zoo plants Jubilee trees for Queen - and puts down roots for future
- 3 Torbay section of coast path in need of friends
- 4 Strong winds to continue today
- 5 Investing in and improving Torbay Council’s car parks
- 6 Torquay villa was home of Prince Peter Georgievich of Oldenburg and his family
- 7 Adult apprentices thriving with new career choices
- 8 Midas Construction Closes
- 9 To pedestrianise or not to pedestrianise - that is million dollar question
- 10 Storm Eunice: Weather warning extended and people told to stay inside
Next week, the Torbay Weekly will be launching a year-long campaign doing just that.
Huge thanks go to our campaign partners – Torbay Council, the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, TDA, South Devon College, Wollens solicitors and Interline Building Supplies – for supporting this exciting initiative.
We just want to celebrate and recognise all the good things happening in the Bay.
All will be revealed next week. #nowisthetime2