News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > News

Building a Greater Torbay - Celebrating our Naturally Inspiring community

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 2:36 PM February 22, 2022
We want to improve partnership working and community-based action in Torbay to make it a better plac

We want to improve partnership working and community-based action in Torbay to make it a better place for everyone - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The past couple of years have been the most challenging in the history of Torbay. 

The coronavirus pandemic has left its mark on everybody across all walks of life. 

But it has also united the Bay like never before as we have all become one massive neighbourhood looking after one another.  

Those challenges have also come at the same time as one of the most exciting times in the history of our Naturally Inspiring English Riviera. 

The Bay is on the cusp of a new era – at the crossroads to a brighter and more prosperous future. 

We just need to grab the moment and opportunities with both hands.

It’s about working together and united to deliver and celebrate that new future – Building a Greater Torbay. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Big challenge ahead for Torquay United
  2. 2 Zoo plants Jubilee trees for Queen - and puts down roots for future
  3. 3 Torbay section of coast path in need of friends 
  1. 4 Strong winds to continue today
  2. 5 Investing in and improving Torbay Council’s car parks
  3. 6 Torquay villa was home of Prince Peter Georgievich of Oldenburg and his family
  4. 7 Adult apprentices thriving with new career choices
  5. 8 Midas Construction Closes
  6. 9 To pedestrianise or not to pedestrianise - that is million dollar question
  7. 10 Storm Eunice: Weather warning extended and people told to stay inside

Next week, the Torbay Weekly will be launching a year-long campaign doing just that. 

Huge thanks go to our campaign partners – Torbay Council, the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, TDA, South Devon College, Wollens solicitors and Interline Building Supplies – for supporting this exciting initiative. 

We just want to celebrate and recognise all the good things happening in the Bay. 

All will be revealed next week. #nowisthetime2

Building a Greater Torbay

Building a Greater Torbay, in partnership with Torbay Council, PCC, Wollens, South Devon College, TDA Group and Inter-Line Building Supplies - Credit: 2022 Clear Sky Publishing


Building A Greater Torbay
Torbay News
Torquay News
South Devon News

Don't Miss

Torquay United manager

Torquay United

TUFC: Players return from injury for Barnet match

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Goal celebrations for United captain Asa Hall during the match between Torquay United and Aldershot at Plainmoor on Tuesday

Torquay United's Captain on his future

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Police vehicles lined up in a roadside layby

Police investigate fight in Paignton

Luisa Rombach

Author Picture Icon
Vistry HomesApprenticesPhotography by Roy Riley 07816547063

Apprentice Jamie carving out a career - or two

Tim Herbert

person