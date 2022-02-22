We want to improve partnership working and community-based action in Torbay to make it a better place for everyone - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The past couple of years have been the most challenging in the history of Torbay.

The coronavirus pandemic has left its mark on everybody across all walks of life.

But it has also united the Bay like never before as we have all become one massive neighbourhood looking after one another.

Those challenges have also come at the same time as one of the most exciting times in the history of our Naturally Inspiring English Riviera.

The Bay is on the cusp of a new era – at the crossroads to a brighter and more prosperous future.

We just need to grab the moment and opportunities with both hands.

It’s about working together and united to deliver and celebrate that new future – Building a Greater Torbay.

Next week, the Torbay Weekly will be launching a year-long campaign doing just that.

Huge thanks go to our campaign partners – Torbay Council, the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, TDA, South Devon College, Wollens solicitors and Interline Building Supplies – for supporting this exciting initiative.

We just want to celebrate and recognise all the good things happening in the Bay.

All will be revealed next week. #nowisthetime2

