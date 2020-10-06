Young authors follow in footsteps of Torbay’s Dame Agatha Christie

Christie festival young writer winner Tiana-Louise Hammond Christie festival young writer winner Tiana-Louise Hammond

Two young authors are following in the footsteps of Torbay’s Whodunnit Queen Agatha Christie.

Stories from Noah Mclaughlin-Mills and Tiana-Louise Hammond won them first prizes in a competition as part of the International Agatha Christie Festival 2020.

Funeral for a Friend by Noah, who lives in Chittlehampton in North Devon, saw him win in the Younger Writers’ Category of the festival’s Mystery Short Story Competition for Children and Young People Resident or Schooled in Devon.

The Coroner’s Report from Tiana-Louise, who comes from Exeter, was a winner in the Older Writers’ Category.

Festival organiser Tony Medawar said: “The Festival’s partners worked hard to raise awareness of the competition, leading to a record number of entries. These include Devon Arts In Schools Initiative Arts, Doorstep Arts, Libraries Unlimited, Literature Works, Onyx Media andCommunications Ltd and the Torbay Weekly.”

The competition sponsors were PKF Francis Clark, HarperCollins UK and Wollens Solicitors.