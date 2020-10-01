A brother and sister have stepped up to help raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Martin Rogers and his sister Alison Rose Price have walked upwards of 200 miles in support of the charity having lost close family members to the disease.

Both are members of the Kingsbridge Cancer Research committee.

Since the pandemic struck, they have been unable to arrange any events or hold street and supermarket collections to support vital research.

Instead well-known chartered surveyor Martin, who is the Fragrance Group’s UK representative and is driving the world-renowned regeneration and development company’s £140 million investment and building of four new hotels in Torbay, and Alison donned walking boots and took various routes around the South Hams.

Along with a few other committee members, they have raised more than £6,500.

Martin, who is delighted with the amount, said: “Cancer Research UK is a charity close to my heart.

“I have lost my father and mother, my sister and brother in law and many close friends to this awful disease.”