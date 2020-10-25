The parade - due to be held on Saturday, October 31, - is organised by Plymouth District Loyal Orange Lodge to commemorate the 1688 landing.

Attracting participants from across the UK, it is a colourful event, with flute and concertina bands leading a traditional route from Rea Barn Road to the quayside, stopping en route to lay wreaths at the war memorial and the statue of William, Prince of Orange.

Stuart Mullaney, district master, explained: “Our first duty is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of those participating in the event and spectators. Following a detailed risk assessment, and given the ongoing restrictions on movement and gatherings imposed due to the Covid-19 outbreak we have no option but to cancel this year’s parade. We hope and pray that the current situation is resolved quickly, and that the 2021 parade can take place in its traditional form.”