Brixham Theatre invites you to write a love poem

Published: 8:00 AM February 12, 2021

Brixham Theatre needs you! Yes, you.

Never written a poem before? No, problem. It isn’t rocket science.

Valentine’s Day is coming but the poem doesn’t have to be all hearts, flowers and Cupid’s arrows. Love comes in many shapes, shades, and sizes.

Here are some suggestions which may help to inspire you. There is love at first sight; teenage crushes; love in later years; love that transcends the grave.

Sadly, there is unrequited love and impossible love because of age difference, cultural barriers, or physical distance.

There is love between dear friends and a parent’s love for their child. Maybe you fancy penning an ode to your beloved pet.

Is there a character from history you wish you could have loved? Do you nurse a secret passion for Terry’s dark chocolate oranges? What about love of a theatre that is sorely missed?

The options are endless. It does not have to rhyme. The poem can be in any form or style. Invent your own way of sharing your feelings and experiences. Get creative.

Good, news, you enter for free. First prize is a bottle of Lanson Champagne or a cash equivalent of £35. The poet placed second will receive an Amazon Voucher worth £20 and third prize is a box of Thornton’s chocolates.

In addition, poems will be published on the theatre’s website, www.brixhamtheatre.uk. Please bear this in mind when choosing subject matter and language.

The theatre has operated as an integral part of the community since Brixham Theatre Charitable Incorporated Organisation took over two years ago. This poetry adventure is part of a wider initiative aimed at involving local communities in the activities of the theatre.

We want you to feel that Brixham theatre belongs to you, that it is the heart of Brixham.

A theatre is more than an empty space where plays are staged. Brixham Theatre is run by a team of seven trustees and relies solely on volunteers who handle every aspect of manning a working theatre.

If you are tempted to become part of this rewarding project, please contact Pauline, our volunteer coordinator for an informal chat, pauline@brixhamtheatre.uk

Our master plan is to reach out to all age groups in the community by providing as varied a programme of events and entertainments as possible, including drama, myriad types of musical offerings, dance, film evenings, exhibitions, talks and street theatre.

We keep admission prices as low as is economically viable. The theatre aids and encourages the artistic endeavours of local groups, especially, those involving children and young people.

BTCIO is active, working in tandem with local community support organisations through our relationship with Brixham Stronger Together.

If you have any ideas about how you would like to see us build on our connection with the community, we would love to hear from you. Please email your comments and suggestion to vanessa@brixhamtheatre.uk

And so, back to the poetry competition. Like most competitions there are a few, simple, basic rules to follow: 1 You must be aged 16 years or older, 2 The poem should be your own, unpublished work, 3 It must not be more than 40 lines long. Shorter is fine. 4 It must be written in English and typed, single spaced on A4 paper, 5 The closing date for submissions is February 21, 2021, 6 The judges’ decision is final. Winners will be notified by March 7.

Entries should be posted to Love Poem Competition, Brixham Theatre, New Road, Brixham TQ5 8TA. Your contact details must be supplied on a separate sheet. You can enter online. Send a two-page email to pauline@brixhamtheatre.uk. Keep a copy of your poem as entries will NOT be returned.

Remember, entry is free. So, what are you waiting for? Lick the pencil, find that illusive biro, fill the ink well, dip the quill and flex your writing arm. Good luck!