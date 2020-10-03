Chloe Pavely received widespread backing on social media after she took on the challenge of keeping the toilets open and cleaning up litter near their Fishcombe Cove Café.

When word spread, Dani McLeod, acting manager at the Brixham Tesco Express, wanted to help out, so she donated a wide range of cleaning products.

She said: “I know the café well and they’ve been doing so much to bring happiness to all the people who go there.

“The toilets are the only ones between Fishcombe and the harbour, so it was really important to keep them open.

“Chloe has been doing such an amazing job, so I really wanted to help her out.”

Dani delievered dusters, scrubbing brushes, mop-heads and anti-bacterial spray.

This is the second year Chloe has been running the café and she was keen to build on its success in 2019, so to be told by Torbay Council that the toilets would not be opening and the rubbish not picked up was heart-breaking.

But she pledged to undertake the extra work herself, with help from sister Emilia.

Her JustGiving page has raised hundreds of pounds.

Chloe said: “I’m so grateful to Tesco for their donations.

“It really has made a difference to what we’re doing here.

“When Dani heard about our situation, she wanted to do what she could. It’s been wonderful.

“With Covid regulations, we have to clean the toilets twice a day, which is expensive, but Dani drove down here and delivered the products to us, and we were really happy to see her.

“The community has been great for us and made such a difference.

“Now, more than ever, it’s so important to see how powerful it can be when a community comes together.

“We just want to help keep the café busy, keep the beach clean, look after the wildlife and create the best experience we can for people.”

Chloe’s JustGiving page is at www.justgiving.com/Spendapennyproject