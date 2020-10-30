Based in the heart of Brixham, Spark is a community interest company housed in a former church hall and they host a wide range of community activities in Covid-compliant classes and events.

The Spark Creative Studio now wants to recruit members to join the newly-formed advisory panel to help develop the range of work dedicated to serving Torbay and the South Hams.

They are looking for people who have a strong empathy with the Spark Creative Studio mission to enable the next generation of young people to achieve their creative and personal potential.

Specific skills of interest include marketing, fundraising and finance, venue management and dance, drama, music and broadcasting.

The deadline for an expression of interest is Saturday, October 31. Applicants should contact Spark Creative co-ordinator Sue McCormick at suemccormick@me.com or call 01803 867387.