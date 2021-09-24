News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > News

Soroptimists celebrate golden anniversary with golden tree!

person

Jim Parker

Published: 12:00 AM September 24, 2021    Updated: 7:55 AM September 24, 2021
Group of women planting a centenary tree

Susan Laurie planting the tree with Megan Hart and members of Friends of St Mary’s Park and Brixham Soroptimists - Credit: Submitted

Soroptimists in Brixham have celebrated a 100th birthday - in Golden Sunset style.

Soroptimists International are a century old and to commemorate the organisation are planting tress worldwide.
The First Action of saving trees was taken in 1921 when they lobbied to save the great Redwoods and established The Redwood Grove in California.
A century later Brixham Soroptimists decided to plant a tree locally. They contacted the Natural Environment Torbay for advice on tree varieties and sites. They were advised to contact the Friends of St. Mary’s Park where Megan Hart , their group secretary was very supportive.

A Lime Tree was selected and a Golden Sunset variety was suggested. President Susan Laurie planted the tree in St. Mary’s Park and said that the Soroptimists were delighted to have been able to work with the community and hope that it will benefit many local people.


 

Torbay News
Brixham News

Don't Miss

Torquay United supporters before the National League match between Torquay United and Grimsby Town a

Torquay United

It's always been about developing the whole club

Gary Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Tony Scott (front right)

Torquay United

Tribute to former Torquay United winger Tony Scott

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Goal celebrations for Connor Lemonheigh-Evans of Torquay United during the National League match bet

Torquay United

Torquay United 1 Southend United 0

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Torquay United player Jake Andrews arrives at Meadow Lane before the Vanarama National League Match

Torquay United

Weeks, not months, for Jake

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon