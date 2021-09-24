Published: 12:00 AM September 24, 2021 Updated: 7:55 AM September 24, 2021

Soroptimists in Brixham have celebrated a 100th birthday - in Golden Sunset style.

Soroptimists International are a century old and to commemorate the organisation are planting tress worldwide.

The First Action of saving trees was taken in 1921 when they lobbied to save the great Redwoods and established The Redwood Grove in California.

A century later Brixham Soroptimists decided to plant a tree locally. They contacted the Natural Environment Torbay for advice on tree varieties and sites. They were advised to contact the Friends of St. Mary’s Park where Megan Hart , their group secretary was very supportive.

A Lime Tree was selected and a Golden Sunset variety was suggested. President Susan Laurie planted the tree in St. Mary’s Park and said that the Soroptimists were delighted to have been able to work with the community and hope that it will benefit many local people.



