Children are being invited to take part in a competition to design a poster for Brixham’s Shoalstone Pool.

The aim is to produce two eye-catching posters that can be put on the rubbish bins on site.

Children aged five to 11 are being asked to submit designs that communicate the need for all rubbish to be put in bins or it might end up in the pool.

They should be striking whether printed in colour or black and white.

There are two categories, one for children between the ages of five and eight and nine and 11.

Local artists Julia Finzel, Pru Preston and Nicky Stevenson will judge the entries.

Closing date is Saturday October 31 and entries, including name and age, can be submitted at The Colours of Brixham and The Nicky Stevenson Gallery, both in Middle Street, or post to 2 Oxford Lane Brixham TQ5 8PP.

Winners will be announced in early November